Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

C-Notes

Classic Rocker Todd Rundgren to Play House of Blues in May

Posted By on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge LYNN GOLDSMITH
  • Lynn Goldsmith
Singer-guitarist Todd Rundgren has spent the past couple of years playing a series of tour dates billed as An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren. That’s an appropriate title for the shows simply because Rundgren can be so “unpredictable.”

Now, he's just announced the details regarding a new studio album and tour. He’ll release White Knight on May 12. The 15-track collection features guests such as Dam Funk, Trent Reznor, Donald Fagen, Daryl Hall, Bettye Lavette, Robyn, Joe Satriani, Joe Walsh and others.

His tour in support of the release includes a May 8 show at House of Blues.

"It's easy to get used to playing to your own audience, even if you are absorbing and experimenting with new ideas,” says Rundgren, a Cleveland favorite, in a press release announcing the album’s release and tour dates. “I wanted to collaborate not just for the musical possibilities, but also to play for new audiences and expose my fans to the range of artists I enjoy working with."

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Todd Rundgren, House Of Blues

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. Drivers Now Need to Stay Three Feet Away From Cyclists in Ohio Read More

  3. Carlos Carrasco Tells His Moving Immigrant Story in The Players' Tribune Read More

  4. Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Brandon Chrostowski Says He's Called to Lead Read More

  5. Cleveland-Made 'Fetch' Dating App Hopes to Bring Dog Lovers Together Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation