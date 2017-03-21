Classic Rocker Todd Rundgren to Play House of Blues in May

click to enlarge
Singer-guitarist Todd Rundgren
has spent the past couple of years playing a series of tour dates billed as An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren. That’s an appropriate title for the shows simply because Rundgren can be so “unpredictable.”
Now, he's just announced the details regarding a new studio album and tour. He’ll release White Knight
on May 12. The 15-track collection features guests such as Dam Funk, Trent Reznor, Donald Fagen, Daryl Hall, Bettye Lavette, Robyn, Joe Satriani, Joe Walsh and others.
His tour in support of the release includes a May 8 show at House of Blues
.
"It's easy to get used to playing to your own audience, even if you are absorbing and experimenting with new ideas,” says Rundgren, a Cleveland favorite, in a press release announcing the album’s release and tour dates. “I wanted to collaborate not just for the musical possibilities, but also to play for new audiences and expose my fans to the range of artists I enjoy working with."