Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Drivers Now Need to Stay Three Feet Away From Cyclists in Ohio
Posted
By Laura Morrison
on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 11:15 AM
click to enlarge
The bicyclist and the car driver must share the road, and starting Tuesday a new Ohio law aims to make that sometimes tenuous relationship safer. Now drivers will need to give bicyclists three feet of space when passing.
Since 2009, The Ohio Bicycle Federation
has called for a three-foot passing clearance bill. Although some Ohio cities already have similar laws in place, the whole state was not affected. Now, with the passing of the law, which goes into effect March 21, Ohio joins 27 others states who already have this rule on the books.
The law states that:
“The operator of a vehicle overtaking another vehicle shall pass to the left at a safe distance and shall not again drive to the right until safely clear of the overtaken vehicle. When a motor vehicle overtakes and passes a bicycle, three feet or greater is considered a safe passing distance.”
Take note and be safe, Cleveland.
Tags: share the road, driver, bike, road, Image