Indie Rockers Beach Stav to Play Platform Concert Series on Saturday

The guys in the local indie rock act Beach Stav describe their music as dark glam, freak folk, psychedelic, R&B, rock, punk, ambient, indie, garage.
"We throw a lot of labels at it," singer Jon Conley once told us. "We're doing dark, folky glammy stuff. We have a lot of R&B influence too. Throughout the years, we've tried to tap into our influences. We've been into Motown and R&B. We like '90s R&B acts like Maxwell, D'Angelo and Usher. We want to roll that into one. When we can get darker or weirder, there is an opportunity to do new and different things."
The band’s new EP, Real Anarchists Do It in the Street, lives up to the billing.
The group celebrates the EP's release with a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Affect Studio (1615 E 25th St.) as part of the Platform Concert Series. The bill includes Steve Wright and Josh Bolin.