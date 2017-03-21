Jermaine Dupri Presents: SoSoSUMMER 17 Coming to the State Theatre in June

click to enlarge
Some 25 years ago, rapper/producer/songwriter Jermaine Dupri produced “Jump,” a novelty hit by Kris Kross, two 12-year-old rappers who wore their pants backwards.
Since that time, Dupri has become a superstar and developed the careers of stars such as Xscape, Usher, Da Brat, TLC, Bow Wow and more. Two years ago, his Lifetime TV show, The Rap Game,
made its debut.
Now, the show’s two winners, Miss Mulatto (Season One) and Mani (Season Two), will headline Jermaine Dupri Presents: SoSoSUMMER 17, a 20-city, summer tour that includes a June 4 stop at the State Theatre. Other cast members from the show will join them on the tour as well.
“As the promoter of Jermaine Dupri Presents: SoSoSUMMER 17 TOUR, we are excited to be on the forefront of such a ground breaking youth and family oriented movement,” says Michael Mauldin, CEO of Scream Nation, in a press release. “This type of tour promotes the next generation of young stars and serves an audience that is often overlooked in the urban and pop music genres, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
A Citi cardmember pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. today. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.