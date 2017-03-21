Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Arts District

'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' Opens Tonight at Playhouse Square

Posted By on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-15_at_1.56.26_pm.png


Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a new play by Simon Stephens adapted from Mark Haddon's best-selling novel and directed by Tony-winner Marianne Elliott, centers on a highly intelligent teenage boy suspected of killing his neighbor's dog. He sets out to prove his innocence and embarks on a life-altering journey in the process. The play opens tonight at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where it runs through April 9. Tickets are $10 to $90.

1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

