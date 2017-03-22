City Club Accepting Submissions for Outdoor Mural

click to enlarge
The City Club of Cleveland
The City Club of Cleveland is calling all Ohio artists or groups of artists
to submit proposals for an outdoor mural to be featured on the west-facing wall of the City Club Building downtown (850 Euclid Ave).
All Ohio artists aged 18 or older are eligible to apply. Submissions for the mural, which will be digitally reproduced on the wall, are due by April 21.
The purpose of the mural, according to the City Club, will be to "celebrate the principle of free speech and serve as a wayfinding device to the City Club’s second-floor location." It should draw inspiration from the 1942 mural by Elmer Brown, “Freedom of Speech,” that's currently on display in the City Club Forum.
click to enlarge
The City Club of Cleveland
The City Club is partnering with LAND Studio on the project. Finalists will be selected in May and will be paid a stipend to produce a conceptual design of their mural. The winning artwork will be selected in July — with an additional artist's fee going to the winner — and "design, development and fabrication" will take place through September. The goal is to install the mural in October.
Check here for submission guidelines and requirements
