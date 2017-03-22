Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Cleveland’s Machine Gun Kelly and Cloud Nothings to Perform at This Year’s Lollapalooza

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Cloud Nothings
  • Cloud Nothings
Earlier today, Lollapalooza organizers announced the lineup for this year’s festival, slated to take place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 in Chicago.

Headliners include Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, The xx, Lorde, blink-182, DJ Snake and Justice.

Other notable acts include alt-J, Cage The Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Ryan Adams, Liam Gallagher, Phantogram and Spoon.

Two Cleveland acts made this cut this year too; indie rock act Cloud Nothings and rapper Machine Gun Kelly will both perform.

While four-day passes to the festival have already sold out, single day admission tickets went on sale this morning.

