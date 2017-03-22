Cleveland’s Machine Gun Kelly and Cloud Nothings to Perform at This Year’s Lollapalooza

click to enlarge
Earlier today, Lollapalooza
organizers announced the lineup for this year’s festival, slated to take place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 in Chicago.
Headliners include Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, The xx, Lorde, blink-182, DJ Snake and Justice.
Other notable acts include alt-J, Cage The Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Ryan Adams, Liam Gallagher, Phantogram and Spoon.
Two Cleveland acts made this cut this year too; indie rock act Cloud Nothings
and rapper Machine Gun Kelly
will both perform.
While four-day passes to the festival have already sold out, single day admission tickets went on sale this morning.