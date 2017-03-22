Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Great Lakes Brewing Company to Introduce Cans for the First Time Ever This Summer

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge @GLBC_CLEVELAND
  • @GLBC_Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company, Ohio's oldest and largest microbrewery, will introduce cans this summer for the first time ever. Select beers will be offered in 12-packs of 12 and 16 ounces beginning in May.

With new designs by illustrator Darren Booth, the cans will be packaged at the Harpoon Brewery facility in Boston. (Great Lakes entered into an "interim partnership" with Harpoon for this venture.)

The newly year-round Turntable Pils (12 oz.), the seasonal Lightkeeper Blonde Ale (12 0z.) and the former pub exclusive Rally Drum Red Ale (16 oz.) will be the first out. A 16-oz. version of the Turntable Pils will then hit stores in August.
click to enlarge glbc.jpg

In a press release, brewmaster Mark Hunger said, “What’s most important to me is making sure the quality and taste of any beer we put our name on is what our customers expect. We are very confident in Harpoon’s process and quality standards and I’m looking forward to working closely with them, especially with these three excellent beers.”

The three styles were selected because they "fit perfectly" with "can-friendly" venues and activities. They'll now compete at bars and grocery stores with the local Platform Brewery, Sibling Revelry Brewery and the increasingly popular Rhinegeist Brewery, from Cincinnati, all of which are already available in cans.

