Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Arts District

Lakewood Bar Hosts DIY Erotic Friend Fiction Night

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 8:00 AM

13000341_998032120246791_1763719244937552591_n.png
Amateur porn exists as a genre, so why not DIY erotic friend fiction? Tonight at Yuzu, an izakaya-inspired bar in Lakewood, $3 buys you a DIY Erotic Friend Fiction composition notebook that includes 10 fill-in-the-blank Erotic Friend Fiction stories with titles such as “Zombie Butt Apocalypse” or “Erotic Netflix and Chill.”

The event starts at 9:30 p.m.

If you feel like sharing, open readings will take place from 11 p.m. to midnight. There will be $5 cheeseburger shots, and the club will show episodes of Bob’s Burgers all night.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Erotic Friend Fiction Night, Yuzu

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. Berea Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years For Selling Heroin That Led to Overdose Death Read More

  3. Drivers Now Need to Stay Three Feet Away From Cyclists in Ohio Read More

  4. Cleveland-Made 'Fetch' Dating App Hopes to Bring Dog Lovers Together Read More

  5. GCC Takes Q Deal Opposition to Dan Gilbert's Doorstep in Detroit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation