Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Lakewood Bar Hosts DIY Erotic Friend Fiction Night
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 8:00 AM
Amateur porn exists as a genre, so why not DIY erotic friend fiction? Tonight at Yuzu
, an izakaya-inspired bar in Lakewood, $3 buys you a DIY Erotic Friend Fiction composition notebook that includes 10 fill-in-the-blank Erotic Friend Fiction stories with titles such as “Zombie Butt Apocalypse” or “Erotic Netflix and Chill.”
The event starts at 9:30 p.m.
If you feel like sharing, open readings will take place from 11 p.m. to midnight. There will be $5 cheeseburger shots, and the club will show episodes of Bob’s Burgers
all night.
Tags: Erotic Friend Fiction Night, Yuzu, Image