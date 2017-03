LeBron James Taped a Carpool Karaoke Segment With James Corden

click to enlarge

LeBron James was spotted in L.A. Monday with James Corden and Ice Cube dancing and fighting ninjas, just the sort of stuff you'd expect the trio to get into together.King James, it's now evident, filmed a segment for an upcoming episode ofThe MVP seems like a natural fit for Corden's popular Carpool Karaoke segment ... but we're not sure where Ice Cube fits in. James gave a few hints to the Akron Beacon Journal though, saying that the sketch with Corden is “Going to be phenomenal ... It’s not just us in the car singing songs. I can’t tell you exactly what we’re doing, but we’ve got a whole production going on."There's no air date yet for James' Carpool Karaoke episode, but we'll keep you updated.