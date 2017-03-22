Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

C-Notes

Local Author Deanna Adams to Speak Tonight at Music Box Supper Club

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 7:00 AM

deannaadams500-166x166.jpg
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party, a weekly series at Music Box Supper Club, pairs fine food with storytelling. The series aims to help raise awareness of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s new Cleveland History Center. The club’s owners consider the Cleveland History Center to be “one of the most interesting museums in Cleveland” and “an unknown gem that Clevelanders should know more about and support.”

The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to “bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past — from sports, to rock ’n’ roll, to Millionaire’s Row,” as it’s put in a press release. Each week features a guest speaker and a custom prix fixe menu — a full three-course meal for just $20. Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the storytelling starts at 7.

Tonight, local rock writer Deanna Adams will present the lecture “Rock ’n’ Roll and the Cleveland Connection.” Cream of shroomie, pot roast and brownie sundae will be the featured dinner.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Music Box Supper Club, Deanna Adams

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. Drivers Now Need to Stay Three Feet Away From Cyclists in Ohio Read More

  3. Berea Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years For Selling Heroin That Led to Overdose Death Read More

  4. Lakewood Bar Hosts DIY Erotic Friend Fiction Night Read More

  5. GCC Takes Q Deal Opposition to Dan Gilbert's Doorstep in Detroit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation