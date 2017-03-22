Local Author Deanna Adams to Speak Tonight at Music Box Supper Club

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party, a weekly series at Music Box Supper Club
, pairs fine food with storytelling. The series aims to help raise awareness of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s new Cleveland History Center. The club’s owners consider the Cleveland History Center to be “one of the most interesting museums in Cleveland” and “an unknown gem that Clevelanders should know more about and support.”
The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to “bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past — from sports, to rock ’n’ roll, to Millionaire’s Row,” as it’s put in a press release. Each week features a guest speaker and a custom prix fixe menu — a full three-course meal for just $20. Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the storytelling starts at 7.
Tonight, local rock writer Deanna Adams will present the lecture “Rock ’n’ Roll and the Cleveland Connection.” Cream of shroomie, pot roast and brownie sundae will be the featured dinner.