New Belgium's Tour de Fat Festival Coming to Cleveland

An employee-owned brewery that’s also a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, New Belgium Brewing makes some damn good beers, including Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale, Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Citradelic Lime Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA. And that's not even mentioning the super-exclusive Lips of Faith beers
.
The summer, the brewery’s Tour de Fat festival will hit 33 cities, including Cleveland. It comes to House of Blues
on July 5. Indie rockers Rainbow Kitten Surprise
will headline the event.
Tickets are available in advance online at Newbelgium.com/tour-de-fat
. A portion of the proceeds go to charity and festival organizers hope to generate more than $600,000 in support of local causes.
“This is one of the greatest ways we can give back to local communities,” says Brand Manager Sam Sawyer in a press release. “Not only do folks get a great event with top musical acts and plenty of spectacle, local non-profits get a cash injection and the opportunity to share their message. It’s like a win-win-and win-again scenario. This is without a doubt some of the most fun we have all year.”
A touring ensemble of artists, cirque performers, and “general mayhemists” will appear alongside local buskers and street performers at each event. New Belgium Brewing will also host a battle of the bands in many cities prior to the event to give local bands the chance to participate.