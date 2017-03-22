Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

C-Notes / Film

Rock Hall Screens 'The Punk Singer' Documentary Tonight

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge zmblzavkn2s.jpg
Before she formed the riot grrrl band Bikini Kill in 1990, singer Kathleen Hanna was just another private-school student trying to find herself. Contrary to popular opinion, the teachers at trendy Evergreen College in Olympia, Washington, didn’t take kindly to her literary experiments, so she refrained from letting her emotions go.

But then she met underground writer Kathy Acker and realized she didn’t need to hold back. Acker helped her channel her more extreme impulses, and it wasn’t long before Hanna was fronting the abrasive and openly feminist Bikini Kill.

Hanna’s history is well documented in the The Punk Singer, a terrific documentary that shows just how rockin’ the band’s music (and politics) could be. The movie screens at 7 tonight at the Rock Hall. Tickets are $5.50, free for Rock Hall members and free with Rock Hall admission.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of The Punk Singer, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  2. Berea Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years For Selling Heroin That Led to Overdose Death Read More

  3. Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Brandon Chrostowski Says He's Called to Lead Read More

  4. Drivers Now Need to Stay Three Feet Away From Cyclists in Ohio Read More

  5. Cleveland-Made 'Fetch' Dating App Hopes to Bring Dog Lovers Together Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation