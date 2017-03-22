The Cubs-Indians World Series is Going to Be a Movie

click to enlarge
While there's really no reason to revisit the thing in graphic detail, Variety reports today
that Radar Pictures will nonetheless produce a movie about the Cubs-Indians World Series. To be clear, this will pretty much be a movie about the Cubs.
The movie will work off of former Cubs catcher David Ross's upcoming memoir Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages,
according to the report. The narrative anchor of the memoir is last October's riveting and rainy Game 7.
Radar Pictures has not yet announced who will play Rajai Davis.