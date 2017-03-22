Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The Cubs-Indians World Series is Going to Be a Movie

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge murray.png
While there's really no reason to revisit the thing in graphic detail, Variety reports today that Radar Pictures will nonetheless produce a movie about the Cubs-Indians World Series. To be clear, this will pretty much be a movie about the Cubs.

The movie will work off of former Cubs catcher David Ross's upcoming memoir Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages, according to the report. The narrative anchor of the memoir is last October's riveting and rainy Game 7.

Radar Pictures has not yet announced who will play Rajai Davis.

