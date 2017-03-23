Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 23, 2017

City Council President Kevin Kelley to Begin Holding Regular Press Sessions

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge Councilman Brancatelli (sporting a Cavs championship tee on the right) approves of a Kelley's silly poses for the camera. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Councilman Brancatelli (sporting a Cavs championship tee on the right) approves of a Kelley's silly poses for the camera.
Hey look! Transparency!

The Cleveland City Council communications team has announced that council president Kevin Kelley will be holding a question-and-answer session with the press Monday morning, one day before a committee hearing where the proposed Quicken Loans Arena renovation deal will be discussed.

Kelley will give remarks on the proposed deal, and on the proposed 2017 operating budget, and will then open the floor to questions from the media on any topic.

The session is being positioned as the first in a series. Kelley will soon begin holding these press sessions one hour before every City Council meeting Monday evenings.

"Members of the media are welcome to raise any issue," said a press release.


