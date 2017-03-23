Reggae Singer Ziggy Marley to Play Hard Rock Live in July

click to enlarge
An Emmy winner, author, philanthropist and reggae icon, Ziggy Marley
, the son of the late, great Bob Marley, has just announced a 2017 summer tour in support of his 2016 self-titled album, which was recently won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album.
He plays on July 3 at Hard Rock Live
.
Earlier this month, Marley released the politically charged new tune, “See Dem Fake Leaders,” and later this month he’ll release a live album that provides career retrospective. Dubbed Ziggy Marley: Live at KCRW
, the album arrives via streaming and download services on Friday, March 31.
This past fall, Marley also released his first cookbook, Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook
. Inspired by the Jamaican meals Marley ate while growing up, it features a variety of contributions from family members, including Ziggy’s wife Orly, his sister Karen and his daughter Judah. We assume he'll have copies of it at the merch booth when he plays here.