Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

Plain Dealer Right Winger Kevin O'Brien is Taking a Buyout

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 11:04 AM

1400079963-kevinobrien.png
Right-wing Plain Dealer deputy editorial page director Kevin O'Brien, he of the strenuous climate change denials and assorted jingoisms too dim and troglodytic to bother summarizing, will soon be gone.

PD Editor and President George Rodrigue confirmed by email that O'Brien was one of "a handful" of managers to take a voluntary buyout.

"I’ll miss him as a colleague," Rodrigue wrote. "He’s a very capable editor, a forceful writer, and a great human being."

(Perhaps we would do well to recall the odd-couple friendship between Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia: “If you can’t disagree ardently with your colleagues about some issues ... and yet personally still be friends, get another job, for Pete’s sake,” Scalia once remarked. Maybe that's as true in the newsroom as it is in the courthouse?)

O'Brien has long been the paper's older white male screaming his "opinions" in the direction of the deepest, dumbest suburbs, opinions so wrongheaded and destitute of logic and citation that Scene, in the mid-aughts, began a column devoted to his work. "The O'Brien Factor," it was called: We read Kevin O'Brien so you don't have to.

Our derision of O'Brien — much like the mockery by other outlets of tuneless racists and corporate goons who dot the editorial pages of mid-market dailies around the country — has been a staple of Cleveland's alternative media for years. So in the respect that we'll be losing a piece of very low-hanging fruit, we, too, will miss him. In general, we share the view of attorney Richard Herman, who respected O'Brien's First Amendment rights to rant and rave, but questioned the Plain Dealer's motives in publishing him.

“Would you publish an Op-Ed by L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling that explained why African Americans are inferior to others,” inquired Herman in 2014, after an unsavory column by O'Brien about illegal immigration, “simply because he believed in this viewpoint?”

O'Brien was joined — dangling on the leeward branches of conservatism's outermost trees — by former "Reader Representative" Ted Diadiun. Diadiun will continue his Forum section crusades, though it's unlikely that even he will adopt O'Brien's favorite position: Climate Change is Fake Because Today it's Cold Outside.

"[O'Brien] is not our only conservative columnist," George Rodrigue wrote, when questioned about potential issues of editorial balance in the wake of O'Brien's departure. "We will continue to offer that local conservative point of view through other writers."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Opening Soon: the New and Improved Vault at The 9 Read More

  2. LeBron James Taped a Carpool Karaoke Segment With James Corden Read More

  3. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  4. All Systems Go for Canton-Based Fat Head’s Brewpub Read More

  5. Nuggets Vaporize Wine and Gold in Cloud of Cavalier Attitude Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation