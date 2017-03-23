Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

Someone Replaced Franklin Boulevard Speed Limits Signs, City Takes Them All Down

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
There are no speed limits sign on Franklin Boulevard for now.

See, the street has a legal speed limit of 35 mph, but that's a sore spot for the neighborhood. Has been for years.

This week, a resident took action. Posing as a city worker (wearing a safety vest and hard hat), the man took down all 35-mph signs and replaced them with 25-mph signs.

Once the city learned this, Councilman Matt Zone got involved and then the Traffic Control Division stepped in to the remove the fake signs yesterday. Zone is aware of the long-running concerns with Franklin Boulevard traffic speed.

Anyone who drives Franklin with any regularity — especially on the way into downtown before work — knows how crazy it can get. Drivers often fly down the street at close to 50 mph. (I once saw an SUV speeding like all hell in the other lane — for multiple blocks.) In the summer, tree branches grow so densely around traffic lights that, in some cases, drivers aren't able to see that they're approaching a red light.

Rogue Sign Guy, as some have referred to him, may have provided the flash point needed to actually change the rules of the road on Franklin. Recall that in 2013 a group of "guerilla stripers" took to Detroit Avenue and installed their own bike line striping. Not too long after that, the city brought bike lanes to Detroit for real.

The Franklin Boulevard speed limit signs will be back at some point, it seems, though the cost to replace them is around $2,000, according to WEWS. Scene left a message with the city's Public Works office this morning.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Opening Soon: the New and Improved Vault at The 9 Read More

  2. LeBron James Taped a Carpool Karaoke Segment With James Corden Read More

  3. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  4. All Systems Go for Canton-Based Fat Head’s Brewpub Read More

  5. Nuggets Vaporize Wine and Gold in Cloud of Cavalier Attitude Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation