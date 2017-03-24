Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, March 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Police Find Local Drummer's Stolen Car and Drum Kit

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge FB
  • FB
We here at Scene love a joyful ending to a story, and we've got a nice one for you today.

Local drummer Andrade Scovil's kit has been found — with his stolen car — thanks to the handiwork Cleveland police officers Friedrich Kaufmann and James Crivel.

The car was found near East 55th and Broadway. "Everything's here!" Scovil's daughter said in a Facebook video posted last night. Scovil's car and drum kit were stolen almost two weeks ago at a West 150th Street gas station. He was devastated, but Fox 8 broadcast his plight, the local music community rallied and the Cleveland police worked with what little information was available.

Scovil plays in the band Intrique. While they don't presently list any upcoming gigs on their Facebook page, one can only imagine that the next show will be a celebratory good time.





Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Plain Dealer Right Winger Kevin O'Brien is Taking a Buyout Read More

  2. Dave Chappelle Grants CBS Rare Interview in Yellow Springs, Ohio: VIDEO Read More

  3. Someone Replaced Franklin Boulevard Speed Limit Signs, City Takes Them All Down Read More

  4. Opening Soon: the New and Improved Vault at The 9 Read More

  5. Rood Food and Pie to Open this Summer in West Madison Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation