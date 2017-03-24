Comedy Duo Reformed Whores to Perform at CODA in April

The Southern bred/New York-based comedy duo Reformed Whores (aka Katy Frame and Marie Cecile Anderson) have toured the country opening for the likes of musical parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic, bassist extraordinaire Les Claypool, guitar hero Dweezil Zappa and rockabilly vets Reverend Horton Heat.
They proclaim their comedy resembles what would happen if “Tenacious D and Dolly Parton got drunk and had a baby.” In songs such as "Willy for Day," a tune about the outrageous things they would do if they had penises, they successfully skewer cultural stereotypes.
Their sophomore album, Don't Beat Around the Bush, debuted in March 2016 on the Top 20 iTunes comedy chart, and their YouTube channel just hit over a million views.