Arts District

Friday, March 24, 2017

Arts District

Comedy Duo Reformed Whores to Perform at CODA in April

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
The Southern bred/New York-based comedy duo Reformed Whores (aka Katy Frame and Marie Cecile Anderson) have toured the country opening for the likes of musical parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic, bassist extraordinaire Les Claypool, guitar hero Dweezil Zappa and rockabilly vets Reverend Horton Heat.

They proclaim their comedy resembles what would happen if “Tenacious D and Dolly Parton got drunk and had a baby.” In songs such as "Willy for Day," a tune about the outrageous things they would do if they had penises, they successfully skewer cultural stereotypes.

Their sophomore album, Don't Beat Around the Bush, debuted in March 2016 on the Top 20 iTunes comedy chart, and their YouTube channel just hit over a million views.

They’ve just announced that they'll perform at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at CODA in Tremont. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door.

Speaking of Reformed Whores, CODA

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

