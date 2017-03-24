Existential Pearls: A Photographic Record from 2009-2017 Opens Tonight at Canopy

click to enlarge

Local photographer Adam Jaenke has spent the past eight years documenting both the intimate and the spectacular moments of everyday life in his hometown, along with travel and assorted human interactions. Whether the subjects are familiar shots of Cleveland or exotic locales, Jaenke's dynamic photos present the world from an inquisitive and exciting perspective. Jaenke's Existential Pearls: A Photographic Record from 2009-2017 opens at Canopy with a reception from 6 to 10 tonight.





The exhibition includes more than 300 photos taken since 2009. Jaenke received his undergrad degree in English and studio art in 2009, and studied digital photography and creative writing at the Umbra Institute in Perugia, Italy.



The exhibition includes photos captured in several formats, including 35-mm film, DSLR, micro 4/3 mirrorless digital and even on an iPhone 4. Existential Pearls remains on view through April 15. Admission is free.

3910 Lorain Ave., 216-309-1090, canopy-collective.com.