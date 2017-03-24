Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Friday, March 24, 2017

C-Notes / Film

The Nightlight in Akron to Screen Documentary Film about Rock Photographer Mick Rock

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 8:22 AM

click to enlarge 2.jpg
As part of the New York Film Critics Film Series, a regular series of ongoing preview screenings that takes place in about 50 selected major markets, SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, a new documentary about rock photographer Mick Rock, will screen at 6:30 p.m. on April 10 at the Nightlight in Akron.

The movie centers on the British photographer best known for his photographs of classic rock acts such as Queen, David Bowie, Syd Barrett, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and The Stooges, The Sex Pistols, The Ramones, Talking Heads, Roxy Music and Blondie. A fascinating figure in '70s rock 'n' roll, Rock admits he never felt like a voyeur but considered himself an insider. His photos reflect that mentality.

Film critic Shawn Levy will host the screening via a telecast.

Each New York Film Critics Film Series event aims to "bring the energy and VIP nature of prestigious, New York screenings for nationwide audiences."

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

