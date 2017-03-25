Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Piano Wiz Tony DeSare to Join Cleveland Pops Orchestra Tonight at Severance Hall

Posted By on Sat, Mar 25, 2017 at 8:00 AM

A number of press outlets have compared Tony DeSare, an up-and-coming piano whiz, singer and composer, to Harry Connick Jr, Michael Bublé and Jamie Cullum.

The New York-based musician performs classic American standards but also writes his own music and plays with a swinging piano style. In addition to being a talented player and singer, DeSare has looks and charisma.

Tonight at 8 at Severance Hall, he'll accompany the Cleveland POPS Orchestra as it runs through a number of tunes from piano legends such as Elton John, Ray Charles, Billy Joel and more. This will be DeSare’s first live performance in Cleveland. Tickets range from $21 to $95. (Johnny Cook)
