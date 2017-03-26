Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Sunday, March 26, 2017

Lori Stokes to Speak About the Legacy of Louis Stokes at Temple-Tifereth Israel

Posted By on Sun, Mar 26, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge 16loristokes.jpg
Today at the Temple-Tifereth Israel (next door to the Maltz Museum), a panel that includes Lori Stokes, co-anchor of New York City’s Eyewitness News This Morning; WEWS TV-5 news anchor Leon Bibb; Maltz Museum founder and board chair emeritus Milton Maltz; theologian, speaker, author and activist Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr.; co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Enterprises, Albert B. Ratner; and Plain Dealer columnists Phillip Morris and Brent Larkin discusses the legacy of local leader Louis Stokes as Lori Stokes reads excerpts from his biography, The Gentleman from Ohio.

Part of the year-long #Stokes50CLE celebration, the event takes place at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $6 for Maltz Museum members. Secure your seat online or by calling 216-593-0575.

