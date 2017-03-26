Sunday, March 26, 2017
Lori Stokes to Speak About the Legacy of Louis Stokes at Temple-Tifereth Israel
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Sun, Mar 26, 2017 at 8:00 AM
click to enlarge
Today at the Temple-Tifereth Israel
(next door to the Maltz Museum), a panel that includes Lori Stokes, co-anchor of New York City’s Eyewitness News This Morning; WEWS TV-5 news anchor Leon Bibb; Maltz Museum founder and board chair emeritus Milton Maltz; theologian, speaker, author and activist Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr.; co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Enterprises, Albert B. Ratner; and Plain Dealer columnists Phillip Morris and Brent Larkin discusses the legacy of local leader Louis Stokes as Lori Stokes reads excerpts from his biography, The Gentleman from Ohio
.
Part of the year-long #Stokes50CLE celebration, the event takes place at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $12 general admission and $6 for Maltz Museum members. Secure your seat online or by calling 216-593-0575.
Tags: Lori Stokes, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, Image