Monday, March 27, 2017

Archival Record Label to Bring Pop Up Store to Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge numero1_by_laura_sykes.jpg
Founded in 2003, the Chicago-based Numero Group aims to research and preserve obscure releases by artists who had little commercial success.

The mission  statement: “to dig deep into the recesses of our record collections with the goal of finding the dustiest gems begging to be released from their exile on geek street. No longer would $500 singles sit in a temperature-controlled room dying for a chance to be played. No more would the artists, writers, and entrepreneurs who made these records happen go unknown and unappreciated.”

Over the years, the label has reissued several albums by artists with ties to Ohio. In fact, the label's first release, Eccentric Soul, featured rare soul and R&B music that came out in the '70s on the Columbus-based Capsoul label.

Now, label owners have just announced a series of pop up stores. The “traveling record roadshow” will consist of “two guys, a box truck and seven pallets teeming with Numero LPs, CDs, 45s, T-shirts, books and other additional miscellany your local record store isn’t carrying.”

In addition to offering an array of "crispy, low cost" Numero titles and "slightly damaged remainders (at blowout prices)," they’ll hawk their as-yet-announced Record Store Day titles, a tour-only tape and four city specific singles.

The pop-up shop comes to Space: ROCK Gallery on April 16.

