Monday, March 27, 2017

Scene & Heard

Here's Another Indians Hype Video Because the Season Starts One Week From Today

Posted By on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 3:48 PM

There's only one week to go until the start of Indians season, so there's really no better use of your time right now than watching Sports Time Ohio's 2017 hype video.

With Welshly Arms' not-so-subtle rock tune "Legendary" playing over a barrage of Cleveland highlights sights, you'll be wanting to run through a brick wall in approximately two minutes and thirty-five seconds. Enjoy.

