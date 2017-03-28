Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

C-Notes

Counting Crows and Matchbox Twenty to Play Blossom in September

Posted By on Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 8:37 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
This summer, multi-platinum-selling alternative rock bands Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows will team up for a co-headlining tour.

Dubbed A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017, the jaunt includes a Sept. 20 date at Blossom.

“No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will, “says Matchbox Twenty lead singer-songwriter Rob Thomas in a press release. “And I can’t wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Crows.”

Thomas previously teamed with Counting Crows for a 2016 summer co-headline tour.

“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” adds Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz. “Can. Not. Wait.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty and its debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. Counting Crows have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after releasing their debut, 1993’s August and Everything After.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017” will be available to members of both bands’ fan clubs beginning today.

Tickets go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Bruce Willis and Crew Are Now in Cleveland Filming 'Acts of Violence' Read More

  2. NBC News Covers Corrupt East Cleveland Cops and Tangled Web of Lies, Questionable Convictions Read More

  3. Singer Bryan Ferry Revisits His Roxy Music Days During Engaging State Theatre Concert Read More

  4. Cleveland Museum of Art Reaffirms Commitment to Diversity and Unfurls New Banners Read More

  5. Kinsman Shootings Bring Cleveland’s 2017 Homicide Count to 30; Mayor, Police Chief Address Increasing Violence: UPDATE Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation