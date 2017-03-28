Counting Crows and Matchbox Twenty to Play Blossom in September

click to enlarge
This summer, multi-platinum-selling alternative rock bands Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows will team up for a co-headlining tour.
Dubbed A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017, the jaunt includes a Sept. 20 date at Blossom.
“No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will, “says Matchbox Twenty lead singer-songwriter Rob Thomas in a press release. “And I can’t wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Crows.”
Thomas previously teamed with Counting Crows for a 2016 summer co-headline tour.
“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” adds Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz. “Can. Not. Wait.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty and its debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You
. Counting Crows have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after releasing their debut, 1993’s August and Everything After
.
Presale tickets and VIP packages for “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017” will be available to members of both bands’ fan clubs beginning today.
Tickets go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.