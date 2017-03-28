Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Now Open: Portion, an All-Day Fast-Casual Eatery Downtown

Posted By on Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge portion_burger_cle.jpg
Portion (2013 Ontario St.), a fast-casual restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and early dinner, is now open. Opened by the folks behind East Fourth Street’s Wonder Bar, Robert and Coleen Biehl, the unique eatery features a menu divided into categories for Hot and Cold items. The 2,500-square-foot space, which seats about 50, most recently belonged to Mirch Masala.

The all-day menu is designed to be quick, affordable and flexible. Many of the items are a little off the beaten path by design. In the morning, hot items like the FlapJack Wrap – a pancake-style taco filled with sausage, egg, maple creme, grilled peppers and onions – joins the “Fragel & Spread,” a deep-fried bagel and schmear. There are also more mainstream dishes like a soft-cooked egg with buttered toast and sausage, or hash browns with onions, garlic, peppers.

Lunch and dinner items run from salads like the Built Up Greens, with lettuce, spinach, almonds, berries, radish, chicken and blue cheese to the bacon potato salad loaded with bacon, cheddar, chives, mustard and peppered mayo. The salads and sides are joined by handhelds like a chicken club, smoked chicken salad, and a straightforward beef burger with all the fixings.

Every item on the menu is priced between $3 and $8, making it easy and affordable to mix and match items to build a meal as big – or small – as the diner wishes. A grilled cheese sandwich with skin-on fries dusted with parmesan, for example, runs just $7.

Expect the menu to continually change with the weeks and seasons.

