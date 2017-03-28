The Browns Already Hate Their New Uniforms, Will Probably Have New Ones in 2020, Because Of Course

Besides the general busy-ness in some of the nine uniform combinations presently used, Haslam admitted there is a problem with the fabric and the tightness of the jerseys that make them uncomfortable for the players. She said the Browns internally have talked about a new uniform look. “We’ve talked about it, but we haven’t conceptualized what that might be, and we have to work with the NFL on it,” Haslam said. “We’re the Cleveland Browns. We stand for a certain thing. I can’t imagine doing anything too crazy, can you? I can’t.” A source has said that the Browns are seriously looking at replacing the plain orange helmet with a plain white one. The Browns wore white helmets from their inception in 1946 through the 1950 season.A white helmet, in our humble opinion, would be a stretch. And we're most likely not talking about adding logos — we've long heard one of the requests from Randy Lerner to Haslam when he sold the team was to never add a logo to the helmet. So what does that leave? Another mish mosh of white, orange and brown, all of which will probably be different shades. And it will probably look awful. But hey, at least the Browns don't have a racist red sambo caricature for a logo.
