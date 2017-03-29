Comedian Billy Crystal to Perform Tonight at the State Theatre

click to enlarge
A Tony- and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director, Billy Crystal returns to his standup roots for his current tour, which includes tonight’s show at Playhouse Square’s State Theatre
.
Crystal became a household name after roles in films such as When Harry Met Sally
, City Slickers
and Analyze This
. A nine-time host of the Academy Awards, he’s also an award-winning author. His memoir, Still Foolin’ ’Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going and Where the Hell Are My Keys?,
was a New York Times best seller.
“This show is unique,” says Crystal in a press release. “There’s standup, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it. It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”
The performance begins at 8, and tickets start at $64.