Arts District

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Comedian Billy Crystal to Perform Tonight at the State Theatre

A Tony- and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director, Billy Crystal returns to his standup roots for his current tour, which includes tonight’s show at Playhouse Square’s State Theatre.

Crystal became a household name after roles in films such as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This. A nine-time host of the Academy Awards, he’s also an award-winning author. His memoir, Still Foolin’ ’Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going and Where the Hell Are My Keys?, was a New York Times best seller.

“This show is unique,” says Crystal in a press release. “There’s standup, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it. It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”

The performance begins at 8, and tickets start at $64.

Jump to comments (0)
