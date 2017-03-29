Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Arts District

Indians’ Senior Vice President to Tell World Series Stories Tonight at the Music Box

Posted By on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:00 AM

dibiasio_250.jpg
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party, a weekly series at Music Box Supper Club that pairs fine food with storytelling, aims to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s new Cleveland History Center.

The club’s owners consider the Cleveland History Center to be “one of the most interesting museums in Cleveland” and “an unknown gem that Clevelanders should know more about and support.”

The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to “bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past — from sports, to rock ’n’ roll, to Millionaire’s Row,” as it’s put in a press release. Each week features a guest speaker and a custom prix fixe menu — a full three-course meal for only $20. (The talk, itself, is free to attend.) Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the storytelling starts at 7.

Tonight, Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Indians’ senior vice president, will share stories from the World Series. The featured three-course dinner includes popcorn bisque, brats and kraut, and a banana split.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. How Noisy Is It Around Cleveland? A New Interactive Map Has the Answers Read More

  2. The Browns Already Hate Their New Uniforms, Will Probably Have New Ones in 2020, Because Of Course Read More

  3. Bruce Willis and Crew Are Now in Cleveland Filming 'Acts of Violence' Read More

  4. Dynomite Burgers and Sushi Uptown is Closing Read More

  5. Cleveland Museum of Art Reaffirms Commitment to Diversity and Unfurls New Banners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation