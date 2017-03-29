Indians’ Senior Vice President to Tell World Series Stories Tonight at the Music Box

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party, a weekly series at Music Box Supper Club
that pairs fine food with storytelling, aims to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s new Cleveland History Center.
The club’s owners consider the Cleveland History Center to be “one of the most interesting museums in Cleveland” and “an unknown gem that Clevelanders should know more about and support.”
The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to “bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past — from sports, to rock ’n’ roll, to Millionaire’s Row,” as it’s put in a press release. Each week features a guest speaker and a custom prix fixe menu — a full three-course meal for only $20. (The talk, itself, is free to attend.) Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the storytelling starts at 7.
Tonight, Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Indians’ senior vice president, will share stories from the World Series. The featured three-course dinner includes popcorn bisque, brats and kraut, and a banana split.