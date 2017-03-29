PechaKucha Night Cleveland Celebrates Its 30th Fast-talking Event At Music Box

click to enlarge
Taking place in dozens of cities around the world, every PechaKucha Night
features 10 creative speakers using 20 slides, and each slide is limited to 20 seconds. The result is an evening of fast-paced, exciting presentations, limited to just 400 seconds.
Rather than selecting a theme for each event, organizers encourage presenters to speak about topics about which they are most passionate. Topics typically include visual art, photography, technology, architecture, food, film and furniture design.
In Cleveland, PechaKucha Night is celebrating its 30th event from 7 to 10 tonight at the Music Box Supper Club. Presentations begin at 8:20 p.m. Although the event is always free, donations are accepted. $1 from each donation goes to PKN Global to support the organization, and the rest of the proceeds help keep PKN Cleveland free.