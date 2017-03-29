Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Arts District

PechaKucha Night Cleveland Celebrates Its 30th Fast-talking Event At Music Box

Posted By and on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge pechkucha_night.jpg
Taking place in dozens of cities around the world, every PechaKucha Night features 10 creative speakers using 20 slides, and each slide is limited to 20 seconds. The result is an evening of fast-paced, exciting presentations, limited to just 400 seconds.

Rather than selecting a theme for each event, organizers encourage presenters to speak about topics about which they are most passionate. Topics typically include visual art, photography, technology, architecture, food, film and furniture design.

In Cleveland, PechaKucha Night is celebrating its 30th event from 7 to 10 tonight at the Music Box Supper Club. Presentations begin at 8:20 p.m. Although the event is always free, donations are accepted. $1 from each donation goes to PKN Global to support the organization, and the rest of the proceeds help keep PKN Cleveland free.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Lakewood Taken to Court for Refusing to Release Hundreds of Public Records Read More

  2. The Browns Already Hate Their New Uniforms, Will Probably Have New Ones in 2020, Because Of Course Read More

  3. How Noisy Is It Around Cleveland? A New Interactive Map Has the Answers Read More

  4. Bruce Willis and Crew Are Now in Cleveland Filming 'Acts of Violence' Read More

  5. Fairlawn-Based Sterling Jewelers' Parent Company Blasted with Class Action Suit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation