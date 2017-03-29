Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Rock Hall to Open New Inductee Exhibit on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Each year when the Rock Hall inducts a new class, it also opens a new exhibit featuring artifacts from the incoming class. The new exhibit offering items from Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes and Nile Rodgers will open on Friday.

Items in the exhibit include the following: Joan Baez’s contract for the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair (she made a measly $10,000); a T-shirt worn by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder during the band’s appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1994 (the “k” on it served as a tribute to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who had just died); Rodgers’ Stuyvesant Guitar Man electric guitar; tour items from Yes, including a "point of sale sign" from the Drama tour; a reel-to-reel master recording of “Dear Mama,” the first single from Shakur’s third studio album, Me Against the World [pictured]; a Parlor Grand Piano played by Journey’s Jonathan Cain; and a gold Gibson Les Paul played by ELO’s Jeff Lynne.

The 2017 Inductee exhibit will also include a special video in the “For Those About to Rock” theater. The video includes speeches and "special moments" from past Induction Ceremonies. In the wake of the 2017 Inductions, the video will be updated with fresh content.

In addition, the Rock Hall will also add a video wall featuring interviews with the 2017 Inductees and behind-the-scenes footage from the Induction Ceremony and rehearsals.

Tags: ,

