Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Scene & Heard

The Ohio State University Ranks High on List of .edu Email Hacks, Sales

Posted By on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge Thompson Library at OSU - WIKIMEDIA
  • WIKIMEDIA
  • Thompson Library at OSU
The Digital Citizens Alliance today released a report that details how personal identities — and .edu email addresses in particular — have become a hot commodity on the "Dark Web market." The Dark Web is sort of a specialized plane of the Internet that requires a set specific configurations to access these small peer-to-peer networks. Transactions, like the sale of email addresses, are extremely difficult to trace. (The report at one point refers to the Dark Web as "a Tolkienesque, charred hellscape of badlands.")

"Each address and corresponding password should be thought of as a sort of informational gold mine," according to the DCA. "For their possessor they offer an immense amount of opportunity to glean the types of personally identifiable information that can be packaged together and sold on the Dark Web. Additionally, the credentials are the gateway to the valuable research and Intellectual Property which is often targeted for corporate and governmental espionage."

dca.png

The DCA argues that these higher-education institution email accounts might lead interested parties to, e.g., social security numbers, bank and credit information and a spectrum of personal identity data. Universities, naturally, tend to be involved with government research and defense contracts.

The Ohio State University ranks in the top five targeted schools on the Dark Web (along with other large schools like Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan State and Illinois). Access to more than 100,000 OSU email accounts is available on the Dark Web this month, according to the report.

Rather than stoking fears, the DCA asserts, information like this should compel higher-ed institutions to knuckle down on IT education and simple password maintenance.

“How many millions of brilliant minds go through the top 100 universities of the world every year?” asks Razvan Eugen Gheorghe, one of the most well known hackers in the world. “And how many of them actually decide to find vulnerabilities in their own universities to help secure them? A college or a university should become a central ground within any given area when it comes to cybersecurity or IT in general. But if we don’t change our mentality and laws, we will only stagnate as a society.”

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Browns Already Hate Their New Uniforms, Will Probably Have New Ones in 2020, Because Of Course Read More

  2. How Noisy Is It Around Cleveland? A New Interactive Map Has the Answers Read More

  3. County Council Passes Q Deal, Will Issue Bonds to Generate $140 Million Read More

  4. Bruce Willis and Crew Are Now in Cleveland Filming 'Acts of Violence' Read More

  5. Dynomite Burgers and Sushi Uptown is Closing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation