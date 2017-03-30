Comedian Steve Byrne to Launch Three-Night Stand at Hilarities

click to enlarge
Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of Sullivan & Son
, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band.
Next month, Byrne’s new comedy special will premiere on Showtime. It features observational jokes about married life. “Eating at McDonald’s is the closest I’ll come to cheating on my wife,” he jokes. “I see those arches and think, ‘Oh shit, I want you inside of me.’”
Expect a lively, interactive show when Byrne performs tonight at 8 at Hilarities
, where he has performances scheduled through Saturday.