Flying Fig Partners with Tom's Foolery to Host Cocktail Class

Ryan Wilkins of the Flying Fig and Lorilei Bailey of Tom’s Foolery will lead a class tonight making cocktails with Northeast Ohio’s best locally distilled spirits.The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Flying Fig If you arrive early, you can take advantage of happy hour from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the cocktail class are $27.37 and include light hors d’oeuvres and two cocktails.