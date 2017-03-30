Thursday, March 30, 2017
Flying Fig Partners with Tom's Foolery to Host Cocktail Class
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Mar 30, 2017 at 8:00 AM
Ryan Wilkins of the Flying Fig and Lorilei Bailey of Tom’s Foolery will lead a class tonight making cocktails with Northeast Ohio’s best locally distilled spirits.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Flying Fig
If you arrive early, you can take advantage of happy hour from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Tickets
to the cocktail class are $27.37 and include light hors d’oeuvres and two cocktails.
