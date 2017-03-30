Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Here's LeBron James as a Cry Baby in a New Intel Commercial

Posted By on Thu, Mar 30, 2017 at 9:49 AM

Here's a new commercial from Intel starring LeBron James.

To quote George W. Bush, "That was some weird shit."


