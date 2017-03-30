Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Arts District / C-Notes

Space: ROCK Gallery to Open New Exhibit Featuring Local Photographer's 'Shots in the Dark'

Posted By on Thu, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:24 PM

Local photographer Kevin McCann, who studied photography at Cuyahoga Community College, originally began taking photos more than 10 years ago on the streets of Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

A musician who’s played in local bands such as Pet Monster, Dimeras, Pig Sticker, the Wooly Bullies and Brainwave, he also works at Dodd Camera and runs his own commercial photography business, Krooked Photography.

McCann has contributed to magazines such as Maximum Rock and Roll and Vice.

Shots in the Dark, a new exhibit of his work, opens on Friday, April 7, at Space: ROCK Gallery. It aims to provide a “photographic showcase of the primarily underground music scene of local and touring artists.” Often using a fish-eye lens to get a special distortion and capture “those magic moments of the live experience that can only be harnessed by a good photo,” McCann describes himself as a “photography rock ’n' roller with a gambling problem.”

An opening party takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. on the day the exhibit, part of the monthly Walk All Over Waterloo, opens. Miss Macy and the Low Pay Daddys will play an acoustic set during the opening, and the show will be up until May 28.

Tags: , ,

