4 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness/Atlas Genius/Night Riots
Similar to singer-pianist Billy Joel, singer-pianist Andrew McMahon found himself in a New York state of mind when he started making plans to work on his latest album, Zombies on Broadway
. McMahon, who logged time in the Orange County-based piano-driven rock band Something Corporate starting in the late '90s, later went solo with his own projects, Jack’s Mannequin and more recently, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. He decided in the summer of 2015 that he would book time in New York City to work on the second Wilderness album. Expect songs from that disc to find their way into the setlist at tonight's sold out show. (Matt Wardlaw) 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$37.50. House of Blues
.
Los Lobos
Released back in 1992, Kiko
firmly established Los Angeles-based Latin rockers Los Lobos as an American institution. One of the group's most diverse and accomplished records, the album opens with the shimmering “Dream in Blue” and then segues into roadhouse rockers (“Wake Up Dolores”), grunge-y blues numbers ("Whiskey Trail") and beautiful ballads (“Saint Behind the Glass”). To honor the album’s 25th anniversary, the band has announced will play the album in its entirety at tonight's show. The group returns to the Music Box tomorrow night to play a set of hits. 8 p.m., $55-$65. Music Box Supper Club
.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Boss Hog/Archie & the Bunkers/DJ Party Sweat
Boss Hog, the scuzzy punk blues band fronted by singer-guitarist Jon Spencer and singer Cristina Martinez, first took the stage in 1989 at CBGB’s and made one helluva debut. The band bio proclaims that its “sexy-dirty brand of bluesy punk” left a “sweaty, immutable mark” on the New York underground. Inspired by other “New York City noise stuff” like the Swans and Jim Thirlwell’s band Foetus, the band drew from a wide range of influences that include go-go music, hardcore and “British stuff like Wire and the Fall.” The band had a great run in the ‘90s and even signed with a major label at one point. But the touring took its toll and the group would go on hiatus in 2000. After reforming in 2008 and steadily touring for two years, the band realized it couldn’t play its old songs forever. So it began to work on new material and recorded the just-released Brood X
in Benton Harbor, Mich. with producer Bill Skibbe. A terrific effort, the album fits nicely into the band's back catalog. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $15 ADV, $17 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Allison Crutchfield & the Fizz/Vagabon/Pretty Pretty
Previously a member of Philadelphia alt-punk band Swearin’, singer-songwriter Allison Crutchfield had a long-term relationship with the band's singer-guitarist Kyle Gilbride. In 2015, Swearin’ broke up, subsequently ending Crutchfield’s long-term relationship with Gilbride. Suddenly, the Philly music scene that fostered and supported Crutchfield’s musical career now became a volatile situation. Crutchfield channels those feelings into her solo debut, Tourist in This Town
, an album dominated by synths and pop-driven indie rock songs. Many of the songs are autobiographical in nature and, although it’s a breakup album, the songs never come off as bitter or mean-spirited. (Johnny Cook), 8 p.m., $12 ADV, $14 DOS. Beachland Tavern
.