Gamekeeper's Tavern is Closing After 40 Years

Gamekeeper's Taverne, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, is closing. In an email to family, friends and longtime customers, management regretted to inform that the Chagrin Falls institution would be closing following tomorrow night's service.
"It is truly humbling to hear how much Gamekeeper's Taverne has meant to so many people over the years," they write. "But due to circumstances beyond our control we have no choice but to close... It's been a great 40 years but nothing lasts forever. Even good things."
In 2015, the Plain Dealer reported
that the property had been sold to Visconsi partnership, a deal that also included the Inn of Chagrin Falls, Little Bar, West End Bistro and Juicy Lucy.
At that time, Barry Fader of Visconsi stated that they were not planning any significant modifications to the property.