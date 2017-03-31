Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, March 31, 2017

Film

Gripping Foreign Language Oscar Nom Land of Mine Comes to Cedar Lee

Posted By on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge landofmine.jpg
Though it's difficult to recommend going to the regular old movies while CIFF is in town, allow us to nevertheless enthusiastically endorse Land of Mine, a stunning WWII drama from Denmark that was nominated for this year's Best Foreign Language Oscar, and which opens today at the Cedar Lee.

The gripping, richly acted film demonstrates the enduring power of WWII narratives and forces us to consider the emotional (and physical) violence perpetrated even after combat ceased.

Roland Møller, a Danish thug-turned-actor of the Tom Hardy school, plays Sgt. Carl Rassmussen of the Danish army. At the outset, German soldiers are being expelled from Denmark after the Allied victory. Rasmussen is an angry man who carries the white-hot scorn of his nation in his tense fists, his clenched jaw. The opening sounds of the film are Rasmussen's strained nasal breaths as he watches a column of soldiers depart along a muddy road. He confronts one carrying a flag, striking him repeatedly, ruthlessly in the face.

The film is about land mines — note the title's covalence. Rasmussen is put in charge of an outfit of German POWs, most of whom are no more than boys, who are tasked with clearing a Danish beach of 45,000 mines. These are mines that German soldiers planted there in anticipation of a battle that never happened, and the POWs must clean up the mess. They are told that once the beach is completely clear, they can return home to their families. And so they scour the sand day in and day out, crawling gingerly over the beach while probing with special sticks, and then, once they locate a mine, removing its explosive core with painstaking precision.

This is dangerous work, which isn't lost on the Danish army (illustrated throughout by Lt. Ebbe Jensen (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), who would be happiest, it seems, if all the German soldiers are killed on the job). And it makes for especially white-knuckle viewing. Knowing that one wrong move, one false step, could result in a lost limb or worse keeps you on the edge of your seat. Two gruesome detonations are tough to watch. One, staged in silence, is a tragic button on one of the film's most memorable scenes.

But Land of Mine is nothing like an action film. It is Rasmussen's story. His gradual appreciation of the boys' plight — in addition to their deadly task, they are kept in a filthy barracks without food  — is the film's beautiful arc. It is perhaps natural that he assumes a father-figure role, but the extent to which his fondness for the boys becomes outright insubordination is the ultimate question.

When it becomes clear that the Danish army intends to work the boys until they've all fallen victim, one by one, to the mines, betraying a promise made to them, Rasmussen must make a decision. The final scene and image is a striking callback to the opening and a near-perfect finale to this masterfully realized character study.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. 'Essentially We Have a Vietnam War Taking Place in Our Country Every Year': Cleveland Clinic CEO on Heroin Crisis Read More

  2. Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miočić Stops at the Rock Hall to Film Footage for a New UFC Video Read More

  3. RTA's Route 51 To Become "MetroHealth Line" Read More

  4. 4 Concerts to Catch This Weekend Read More

  5. This Ohio Love Bird Didn't Quite Think Through His Spray-Painted Marriage Proposal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation