Friday, March 31, 2017

Local Burlesque Troupe Throws Anniversary Bash Tonight at the Beachland

Posted By on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Le Femme Mystique Burlesque, the local burlesque troupe, celebrates its 13th anniversary tonight with a special show that features Miss Aurora Matrix and Bella Sin in addition to local favorites Marley Teenie and Miss Holly Grail, and newcomer Trick Diction.

Ken Schneck from This Show is So Gay hosts.

The event begins at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP and reserved seats are also available.


