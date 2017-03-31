Friday, March 31, 2017
Stella's Art Gallery in Mentor Hosts a Grand Opening Reception Tonight
By Josh Usmani
on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:41 AM
A city better known for its mall than its culture, Mentor has a new art gallery. Owner Carol Pitts calls her new Stella's Art Gallery "the only working art gallery in Lake County." While it's not the only gallery in Lake County, the term "working art gallery" refers to the artists who maintain studios in the Matchworks of Mentor building.
The resident artists work in the studios and display their work in the gallery. Stella's Art Gallery, in Suite 112, features the work of more than a dozen local artists and artisans. Stella's Art Gallery hosts a grand opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight. Admission is free.
8500 Station St., Suite 112, Mentor, stellasartgallery.com
