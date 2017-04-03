Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Family of Luke Stewart Still Pleading for Answers from Euclid Police Department Three Weeks After Officer Shot and Killed Him

Posted By on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge Luke Stewart's brother, Cleander Stewart, shares his emotions alongside his family members. - ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • Luke Stewart's brother, Cleander Stewart, shares his emotions alongside his family members.

The family of Luke Stewart still doesn't know what happened on March 13, save for the fact that Officer Matthew Rhodes shot and killed him. The Euclid Police Department has neither reached out for a conversation nor responded to numerous public records requests, according to the family and attorneys.

Rhodes, who has been with the department since August 2016, reportedly returned to active on-street duty three days after the shooting.

click to enlarge Rhodes - EUCLID POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Euclid Police Department/Facebook
  • Rhodes
But the facts beyond the baseline sequence of events — Stewart was sitting in his car on South Lakeshore, Rhodes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, a chase ensued, Rhodes somehow got into Stewart's car and shot him — are unclear.

Stewart's cousin, Jocelyn Smith, said that Stewart's sister found out that he had been shot only when she happened to see his car on the news.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is running the investigation and will send its report to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Officer in the future.

Until then, the circumstances surrounding Stewart's death remain as murky as many other police-involved shootings in Northeast Ohio. This afternoon, Stewart's family pleaded for answers — and, at the very least, they said, a sit-down meeting with Chief Scott Meyer.

"Our family is in need of answers just to get into the grieving process," Jocelyn Smith said today. "Death is one thing in itself. But to have our cousin shot five times — that's not about trying to stop a threat. ... There's got to be some accountability on Euclid, on Officer Rhodes and on the other officer that was involved to come forward and be honest about the events that happened."

Stewart leaves behind two children, and his family says that they have been longtime residents along Euclid's border with Cleveland.

"Please give us answers," Stewart's brother, Cleander Stewart, said amid tears.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Euclid, Police Shooting

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ku Klux Klan Leaflets Distributed in Small Northern Ohio Town Read More

  2. Distill Table to Join Western Reserve Distillery Project Read More

  3. Now Open: Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey in Ohio City Read More

  4. How LeBron Taught Us to Stop Worrying and Get Excited About Baseball Again Read More

  5. Ohio State Troopers Won't Release Use of Force Records from Deployment to #NoDAPL Protests Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation