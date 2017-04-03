Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Monday, April 3, 2017

Read What Jason Kipnis Wrote About This Tribe Season and Then Run Through a Damn Brick Wall

Posted By on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene Archives
Jason Kipnis is freaking excited about this season and he wants you to be excited too. Part of that: supporting the team and showing up to games. Not just the home opener or the late-summer games, but all year long to root loudly and proudly for your Cleveland team, he said, writing for The Players' Tribune today.

The article begins with Kipnis pouring out his heart. He describes getting physically ill after September's World Series loss and the challenges of living through the off-season — he still resides in Chicago, after all.

"As thousands and thousands of 'super intelligent and highly respected' internet trolls have reminded me during the past six months, my team blew a 3–1 lead in the World Series and lost Game 7 at home," he said.

The 2nd baseman didn't completely wallow in the past, however, and he called on Tribe fans for support.
This is a new season. A new team.

And, to be honest … we’re a better team this year than we were last year ...

But to take that next step and bring a World Series title back home to Cleveland, we’re going to need some serious help from Indians fans.  And let’s do big things this year together!

The Indians haven’t won a World Series since 1948. That’s a long time to wait. It’s too long. I have old-timers coming up to me all the time telling me how much it would mean to them if we could win it all. And as someone who was around for some lean years early on in his career, I’d love nothing more than to help make that happen — for us to be the team that brings joy to all the fans who have been waiting decades to celebrate a world championship on the shores of Lake Erie.

I’m hoping all of Cleveland feels the same way, and is ready to make a run at history this year … starting today. Don’t wait until September, or the playoffs. Come along for the ride from the very beginning.

I promise you … if we do what I think we can do this season, it will be all the more sweet to look back on and tell your grandkids about if you were a part of this thing from Day One.

Because when it happens, and it will happen one day, I don’t want to say the Indians did it. I want to say Cleveland did.


Read the whole article right here. 


