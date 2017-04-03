Read What Jason Kipnis Wrote About This Tribe Season and Then Run Through a Damn Brick Wall

This is a new season. A new team.
And, to be honest … we’re a better team this year than we were last year ...
But to take that next step and bring a World Series title back home to Cleveland, we’re going to need some serious help from Indians fans. And let’s do big things this year together!
The Indians haven’t won a World Series since 1948. That’s a long time to wait. It’s too long. I have old-timers coming up to me all the time telling me how much it would mean to them if we could win it all. And as someone who was around for some lean years early on in his career, I’d love nothing more than to help make that happen — for us to be the team that brings joy to all the fans who have been waiting decades to celebrate a world championship on the shores of Lake Erie.
I’m hoping all of Cleveland feels the same way, and is ready to make a run at history this year … starting today. Don’t wait until September, or the playoffs. Come along for the ride from the very beginning.
I promise you … if we do what I think we can do this season, it will be all the more sweet to look back on and tell your grandkids about if you were a part of this thing from Day One.
Because when it happens, and it will happen one day, I don’t want to say the Indians did it. I want to say Cleveland did.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.