Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Scene & Heard

CLE DOG, Local Magazine Devoted to Dogs, Launches This Month

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge CLE DOG's inaugural issue
  • CLE DOG's inaugural issue
We here at Scene love dogs. On a good day, in fact, we'll have three or four staffers' pups wandering Scene Worldwide HQ, looking for a quick game of fetch and incessantly pitching us stories on the 187 Best Spots to Sniff in the Metroparks.

And so we're excited to see that CLE DOG has launched. The magazine's inaugural issue can be found on newsstands all over the region — and soon every branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library. And it's free!

The project came out of a series of conversations between co-publishers and longtime dog lovers Karen Uthe-Semancik and Mark Brabant. Between the fun side of dog life like parks, dog-friendly restaurants and toys, to the more practical side of ownership like the adoption process, Lyme disease and boarding, CLE DOG is flush with angles.

click to enlarge Josie, who's very interested in CLE DOG, has written thousands of stories for Scene under the pen name Eric Sandy. - ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • Josie, who's very interested in CLE DOG, has written thousands of stories for Scene under the pen name Eric Sandy.
Already, the group has a solid editorial docket slated for the rest of 2017.
We're definitely looking forward to "Patio Dining with Duke," because patio season is rightaroundthecorner, everybody.

"The Cleveland dog family is huge," Uthe-Semancik says. "Everybody is always telling us, 'You gotta meet this person!' It's really been overwhelmingly positive feedback."

Keep an eye out for the April issue and each new monthly edition.

"We didn't want to miss 'dog season,' so to speak,'" Uthe-Semancik says. "I was at Lakewood Dog Park on Sunday, and there were probably 50 people there with their dogs. You could just tell: Everyone was champing at the bit just to get their dogs out and enjoy the weather."

While future issues will have different stories and columns — and perhaps an evolving design as time goes on — one standard feature will be "Dogs of the CLE," where readers can submit photos of their pups for publication.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Chef Steve Schimoler Pens Heartfelt Confessional Regarding Abrupt Departure Read More

  2. In Advance of Music Box Concert, Jayhawks Frontman Gary Louris Talks About the Band's New Collaboration With Ray Davies Read More

  3. Here's a Corrected Press Release Announcing Sabra Pierce Scott's New Job With the City of Cleveland Read More

  4. Date, Chefs Announced for Five Star Sensation Read More

  5. Ku Klux Klan Leaflets Distributed in Small Northern Ohio Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation