Date, Chefs Announced for Five Star Sensation

In 2015, longstanding Honorary Chair Wolfgang Puck ceded the reins of Five Star Sensation, a mega-fundraiser for UH Seidman Cancer Center, to Michael Symon. The co-host of ABC’s “The Chew” and owner of Lola in Cleveland, Roast in Detroit and several locations of B Spot Burgers throughout the Midwest alternates as host, on a biennial schedule, between this event and Autism Speaks Chefs Gala.
Since its inception back in 1987, Five Star Sensation has raised more than $18 million for University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center. This year’s event will take place at Cuyahoga Community College in Highland Hills on Saturday, June 24 and feature more than 80 chefs and winemakers from around the world.
“I am thrilled to participate in this culinary extravaganza in my hometown benefiting University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center,” Symon says. “It raises vital funds for such an important cause in our community, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve as Host Chef of this truly sensational evening.”
Symon will be joined by local chefs like Doug Katz (Fire), Paul Minnillo (Flour), Jonathon Sawyer (Greenhouse Tavern) and Rocco Whalen (Fahrenheit), as well as national stars such as Aarón Sánchez (Johnny Sanchez, New Orleans, LA), Michelle Karr-Ueoka (MW Restaurant, Honolulu, HI), Hubert Keller (Fleur, Las Vegas, NV), Sherry Yard (Helms Bakery, Los Angeles, CA) and Marc Forgione (American Cut, NYC, NY).
Funds from the benefit, which includes live music, dancing and silent auction, support UH Seidman Cancer Center physician-scientists’ innovative work to identify promising new therapies as well as community cancer screenings, cancer information services and public education programs.
“Five Star Sensation provides tremendous support in helping us deliver unparalleled care to our patients and families,” states Nathan Levitan, MD, President of UH Seidman Cancer Center. “As a result, our patients have access to a highly-specialized medical team, the most effective, personalized treatments and promising clinical research trials.”
This event sells out every year. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.fivestarsensation.org
