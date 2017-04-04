Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Bites

Date, Chefs Announced for Five Star Sensation

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY FOOD NETWORK
  • Courtesy Food Network
In 2015, longstanding Honorary Chair Wolfgang Puck ceded the reins of Five Star Sensation, a mega-fundraiser for UH Seidman Cancer Center, to Michael Symon. The co-host of ABC’s “The Chew” and owner of Lola in Cleveland, Roast in Detroit and several locations of B Spot Burgers throughout the Midwest alternates as host, on a biennial schedule, between this event and Autism Speaks Chefs Gala.

Since its inception back in 1987, Five Star Sensation has raised more than $18 million for University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center. This year’s event will take place at Cuyahoga Community College in Highland Hills on Saturday, June 24 and feature more than 80 chefs and winemakers from around the world.

“I am thrilled to participate in this culinary extravaganza in my hometown benefiting University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center,” Symon says. “It raises vital funds for such an important cause in our community, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve as Host Chef of this truly sensational evening.”

Symon will be joined by local chefs like Doug Katz (Fire), Paul Minnillo (Flour), Jonathon Sawyer (Greenhouse Tavern) and Rocco Whalen (Fahrenheit), as well as national stars such as Aarón Sánchez (Johnny Sanchez, New Orleans, LA), Michelle Karr-Ueoka (MW Restaurant, Honolulu, HI), Hubert Keller (Fleur, Las Vegas, NV), Sherry Yard (Helms Bakery, Los Angeles, CA) and Marc Forgione (American Cut, NYC, NY).

Funds from the benefit, which includes live music, dancing and silent auction, support UH Seidman Cancer Center physician-scientists’ innovative work to identify promising new therapies as well as community cancer screenings, cancer information services and public education programs.

“Five Star Sensation provides tremendous support in helping us deliver unparalleled care to our patients and families,” states Nathan Levitan, MD, President of UH Seidman Cancer Center. “As a result, our patients have access to a highly-specialized medical team, the most effective, personalized treatments and promising clinical research trials.”

This event sells out every year. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.fivestarsensation.org.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Michael Symon, five Star Sensation

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Chef Steve Schimoler Pens Heartfelt Confessional Regarding Abrupt Departure Read More

  2. Here's a Corrected Press Release Announcing Sabra Pierce Scott's New Job With the City of Cleveland Read More

  3. Ku Klux Klan Leaflets Distributed in Small Northern Ohio Town Read More

  4. In Advance of Music Box Concert, Jayhawks Frontman Gary Louris Talks About the Band's New Collaboration With Ray Davies Read More

  5. Now Open: Bakersfield Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey in Ohio City Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation