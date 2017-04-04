Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Saturday, April 8, 2017

C-Notes

Gray's Armory to Transform Into a Disco Club Tonight

Posted By on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge c71f11_0a56626c0073490d84a1e5a37002ccf7_mv2.jpg
Gray’s Armory, the downtown building that looks like a castle, used to regularly host parties and special events. We still remember attending Scrooge’s Night Out parties at the venue.

While the facility remains underused, tonight at 8, Disco Cleveland will transform the building into a disco. DJ Packy Malley will spin tunes while host Gabriella Kruez will give prizes for the best dressed and best dancers.

Tickets are $45 (and the price includes an open bar with beer, wine and soda). VIP tickets are also available. Details are on the website.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tony Grossi Thinks the Browns Are Taking Advice From an ESPN Writer Who Might Secretly Be Working for Them But Most Definitely Is Not Read More

  2. Police Dispatcher, Officer Laugh About Unconscious Woman Who Fell Off Downtown Balcony on St. Patrick's Day: AUDIO Read More

  3. Swensons Is Expanding to Cleveland This Year Read More

  4. 'I Will Not Be Whoring Out My Medical License to Recommend Pot': Physicians Don't Seem Thrilled With Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law Read More

  5. Update: 'American Ninja Warrior' Qualifying Rounds Hit Cleveland in May Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation