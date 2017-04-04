Saturday, April 8, 2017
Gray's Armory to Transform Into a Disco Club Tonight
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
Gray’s Armory, the downtown building that looks like a castle, used to regularly host parties and special events. We still remember attending Scrooge’s Night Out parties at the venue.
While the facility remains underused, tonight at 8, Disco Cleveland
will transform the building into a disco. DJ Packy Malley will spin tunes while host Gabriella Kruez will give prizes for the best dressed and best dancers.
Tickets are $45 (and the price includes an open bar with beer, wine and soda). VIP tickets are also available. Details are on the website.
Tags: Downtown Disco, Gray's Armory, Image