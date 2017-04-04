Here's a Corrected Press Release Announcing Sabra Pierce Scott's New Job With the City of Cleveland

click to enlarge

Mayor Jackson Swore-In Sabra T. Pierce Scott as the First Director of The Mayor’s Office of Quality Control and Performance ManagementCLEVELAND – Yesterday, Mayor Frank G. Jackson issued the oath of office to Ms. Sabra T. Pierce Scott who will serve as the first Director of Quality Control and Performance Management. In this position Ms. Scott will monitor and assess program and service delivery to the citizens of Cleveland.The mission of this office is to track departmental performance and incorporate efficient, effective and economically sound process improvement methods to ensure high levels of accountability, compliance and quality control, thereby improving service delivery to residents.Ms. Scott began her career with the City of Cleveland in 1982 as a Neighborhood Planner with the Department of Community Development.In 1986, she was appointed as Administrative Assistant to Cleveland City Council where she served two Council Presidents. She later joined the Cleveland Clerk of Courts Office, where she initiated a Records Management and Retention Plan and assisted with the computerization of courtrooms. In 2001 she was elected to Cleveland City Council and re-elected in 2005.Ms. Scott was hired to run the CitiStat Plus office in 2014 where she serves as the Interim Program Manager of that office. In her role there she has streamlined reporting processes for six departments, resulting in improved employee efficiency and reporting standards.The Office of Quality Control and Performance Management monitors and assesses program and service delivery to the citizens of Cleveland. It also tracks departmental performance and incorporates efficient, effective and economically sound process improvement methods to ensure the highest level of accountability, compliance and quality control, thereby improving service delivery to residents.Ms. Scott is a graduate of Laurel School, Case Western Reserve University, and Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.