Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Scene & Heard

Here's How to Watch John Kasich's State of the State Speech Tonight, If You're So Inclined

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2014-11-05_at_9.01.43_am.png
Ohio Governor John Kasich will deliver his seventh and penultimate state of the state speech tonight. Beginning in his second year, 2012, he made the marquee event a traveling affair, visiting Medina, Steubenville, Lima and other delightful Buckeye towns. Tonight's address, which will be delivered from Sandusky, will likely tackle the state's opioid crisis, poverty, the budget, jobs, etc.

It all begins at 7 p.m. and if you want to watch it for yourself there are a couple of options: The Ohio Channel will stream it live here, and Kasich's office will broadcast it via Periscope at John's Twitter account as well as on Facebook live. Before you do, or don't, this piece from the Columbus Dispatch is a good primer.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Ohio, John Kasich

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Chef Steve Schimoler Pens Heartfelt Confessional Regarding Abrupt Departure Read More

  2. In Advance of Music Box Concert, Jayhawks Frontman Gary Louris Talks About the Band's New Collaboration With Ray Davies Read More

  3. Here's a Corrected Press Release Announcing Sabra Pierce Scott's New Job With the City of Cleveland Read More

  4. Date, Chefs Announced for Five Star Sensation Read More

  5. Ku Klux Klan Leaflets Distributed in Small Northern Ohio Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation