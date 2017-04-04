Here's How to Watch John Kasich's State of the State Speech Tonight, If You're So Inclined

click to enlarge
Ohio Governor John Kasich will deliver his seventh and penultimate state of the state speech tonight. Beginning in his second year, 2012, he made the marquee event a traveling affair, visiting Medina, Steubenville, Lima and other delightful Buckeye towns. Tonight's address, which will be delivered from Sandusky, will likely tackle the state's opioid crisis, poverty, the budget, jobs, etc.
It all begins at 7 p.m. and if you want to watch it for yourself there are a couple of options: The Ohio Channel will stream it live here
, and Kasich's office will broadcast it via Periscope at John's Twitter account
as well as on Facebook live.
Before you do, or don't, this piece
from the Columbus Dispatch is a good primer.